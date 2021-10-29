EE switches on indoor 5G

UK multiplay telco EE has revealed the next phase of its 5G rollout, switching on indoor 5G at more than 50 sites across the UK to deliver high-performance connectivity for its customers.

The move will strengthen indoor 5G performance and capacity in areas with existing 5G, as well as delivering new connectivity in other areas, in the next phase of EE’s 5G rollout. EE will be using new 700MHz 5G spectrum acquired in Ofcom’s auction earlier in 2021.

EE was the first UK network to launch 5G and has seen more than a seven-fold increase in people using its 5G network in the last 12 months, as more customers enjoy the increased speeds and enhanced reliability of the technology.

As part of its ongoing network investment, EE has pledged to extend its 5G network to reach half of the UK’s population by 2023, and offer 5G anywhere in the UK by 2028 through its macro network and ‘on demand’ connectivity solutions.

“We’ve got big ambitions for 5G connectivity in the next decade, and this is the latest milestone in our journey to provide our customers with unrivalled connectivity. This next stage of our 5G rollout will enable our customers to enjoy even better 5G, keeping them connected to the things that are most important to them.”