Spain: €200m subsidy for Telefónica FTTH

Spain’s Ministerio de Asuntos Económicos y Transformación Digital (Ministry of Economy) has awarded the country’s largest telco, Telefónica, with €200 million public funds to extend FTTH to all rural areas in the country at a speed of over 100 Mbps.

This means Telefónica has taken 80 per cent of the planned €250 million public aid under the Único programme.

Many other telco companies have missed out on public funding, such as Orange, MásMóvil, Asteo Red, Vento Rede, Oeste Digital, Operadora Ibérica de Redes y Servicios, Balalink, Hidrocantábrico Distribución Eléctrica and Generación Tecnológica de Comunicaciones.

Telefónica has beaten all its rivals in 39 out of the total 52 Spanish municipalities and will invest a total of €400 million to cover 980,000 homes.

Regional operator Adamo will receive around €26 million to cover 138,000 homes in seven provinces. Meanwhile, Avatel will extend FTTH in six provinces also covering 138,000 homes with public funding of €24 million