Study: Audiences want more authentic on-screen representation

ViacomCBS, parent company of Paramount+, CBS, MTV, Nickelodeon and Comedy Central, has released the findings of its newest Global Insights project, Reflecting Me: Global Representation On Screen, which uncovers that global audiences feel entertainment companies have a responsibility to increase authentic, accurate on-screen representation.
The study is an expansive in-depth exploration of how television and entertainment teach people about themselves and others, with more than 15,000 people surveyed from across 15 countries worldwide. The study was commissioned by ViacomCBS Networks International’s Race and Equity Taskforce, as part of Content for Change, a global ViacomCBS initiative that aims to counteract racism, bias, stereotypes and hate through the company’s culture, creative supply chain, and ultimately the content it creates.
Representation matters to audiences all around the world, with more than 80 per cent calling for more to be done to improve representation both on and off screen. It is also widely recognised that representation has an impact on the real world by influencing people’s perceptions, with 85 per cent of respondents in agreement. Those that feel poorly represented suggest that this is not only due to not seeing enough people like them on screen but also due to seeing inaccurate portrayals, with more than half (52 per cent) of people who feel poorly represented saying accuracy is lacking.
“Representation in media is a critical component to authentically connecting with diverse audiences and communities,” said Colleen Fahey Rush, EVP, Chief Research Officer, ViacomCBS. “Along with launching our expanded Content for Change initiative, this study reflects how ViacomCBS is proactively taking steps to transform our entire creative ecosystem to better serve our audiences and create meaningful change now and for the future.”
“Through this study, for the first time, we see evidence of the connection between representation on screen and mental health,” said Christian Kurz, Senior Vice President, Global Streaming and Corporate Insights. “We know representation done right can aid in improving the lives of people globally and have the responsibility not only to continue the changes within our industry but also serve as a catalyst for positive social change around the world.”
“From the early days after the formation of the VCNI Programming and Audience Task Force, we knew that in order to succeed, we had to understand the opinions behind the scenes — those of our audience,” said one of ViacomCBS’ Race and Equity Task Force Leaders, Susan Nave. “Made up of an international team across all aspects of our business, we worked in close collaboration with the global insights team to identify key markets and individuals, giving us a truly international view around on-screen representation. We think it’s eye opening, thought provoking and an excellent road map for our business.”
Additional key findings include:
The Importance of Representation
Representation matters to audiences all around the world.
The Complexity of Representation
Respondents agreed, effective representation is not just about seeing themselves reflected on screen, it’s also about how they’re represented.
Around the world, the feeling of being poorly represented is due to a combination of factors, which vary somewhat country by country. Interestingly, in every country, the #1 issue with representation is either around race or ethnicity or economic status.
However, how well represented you feel depends on who you are and where you are in the world.
Although appearance is very important, representation is not just about how people look – often the sorts of lives people see reflected on screen don’t look like theirs.
Reasons for Feeling Poorly Represented
Many who feel poorly represented do not see enough people like them on screen, based on aspects of their appearance.
The Impact of Poor Representation
Perpetuating stereotypes and lazy portrayals of different groups are hugely damaging to audiences. Harmful stereotypes are especially apparent among certain ethnic groups, who feel they are portrayed in particularly negative ways. For example:
Poor representation has a negative impact on the way people feel.
The Need for Change…
Globally, most people agree that change is needed.
Audiences give equal weight to the importance of authenticity and diversity when it comes to on screen representation.
There is widespread optimism for the future of representation on screen, even among those who feel poorly represented.
