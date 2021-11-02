Telefónica targets Brazilian 5G

Spanish telco Telefónica is set to take part in this week’s 5G auction in Brazil, in direct competition with other 14 companies.

Telefónica, through Vivo, will bid for national and regional 5G lots in four frequency bands -700 MHz, 2.3 GHz, 3.5GHz and 26Ghz- with an estimated value of over €7.5 billion.

Telefónica’s main rivals are Claro and Telecom Italia along with local operators and investment funds.

Among the other bidders are Algar Telecom, Brasil Digital Telecomunicaçoes, Brisanet, Cloud2u, Consorcio 5G, Fly Link, Mega net, Neko, Nk 108, Sercomtel, VDF and Winity II Telecom.