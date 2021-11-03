Netflix: Game On!

Netflix has confirmed the launch of Netflix games on mobile, a likely development since the July hiring of gaming industry veteran Mike Verdu.

“We love games, whether it’s physical games (Floor Is Lava), mind games (The Circle) or Squid Game,” said Verdu, the platform’s VP, Game Development. “And we love entertaining our members. That’s why we’re excited to take our first step in launching Netflix games on mobile to the world.”

“We want to share all the details so you can start playing right away,” Verdu added.



All users need is a Netflix subscription — there’s no ads, no additional fees and no in-app purchases. Netflix mobile games are currently available on Android devices when users log into their Netflix profile. Netflix said that games would come to iOS devices “in the coming months”.

Members will be able to play games on multiple mobile devices on the same account. If users hit their device limit – Netflix will let them know and, if needed, they can sign out of devices not in use or deactivate them remotely to free up a slot.

Netflix says it knows how important child safety is to parents, caregivers and guardians on its service. So these games are not available on kids profiles. If users have set up a PIN to prevent kids from having access to adult profiles, that same PIN will be required in order to log in to Netflix and play the game on a device.

While some mobile games may require an Internet connection, others will be available to play offline.

Netflix says that, akin to its content, it wants to design games for any level of play and every kind of player, whether they’re a beginner or a lifelong gamer.

At launch, users have the option of playing five different games on the app, including Stranger Things: 1984 Stranger Things 3: The Game, Shooting Hoops, Card Blast and Teeter Up.

“And we’re just getting started,” noted Verdu. “We’re excited to continue improving our mobile gaming experience and adding to our entertainment offering in the months ahead. So what are you waiting for? Let the games begin.”