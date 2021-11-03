Whip Watch Report: Locke & Key tops streaming originals in Italy

While Locke & Key leads the Whip Watch Report of streaming originals among Italian viewers for the week of October 25th – 31st, a new Netflix Italian original also made the top ten ranking.

The Whip Watch Report ranks the most viewed series originating from SVoD platforms in the past week.

Second on the list is Netflix’s You followed by Squid Game, which remains high on the chart again this week. Netflix’s Lucifer ranks as #4, followed by Sex Education and Maid.

Coming in at #7 is the Netflix Italian original An Astrological Guide for Broken Hearts. The new romantic series based on the novel by Silvia Zucca debuted on October 27th. Hulu’s popular mystery-comedy series Only Murders In The Building ranked as #8, followed by Another Life. AppleTV+’s sci-fi series Foundation takes the number ten spot on the list.



Whip Media provides consumer viewership data and engagement insights for movies and television to the world’s largest entertainment companies.

The Whip Media data comes from the company’s TV Time app, the largest TV and movie viewership tracking app with 19 million global users. The Whip Watch streaming originals report rankings are determined by streaming original TV series with the greatest share of views in the given week, among a balanced panel of a specified country’s users of the TV Time app.

You can subscribe to The Whip Watch Report: Streaming Originals for the United Kingdom, Spain, France, Italy and Germany here.