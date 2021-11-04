BT ‘accelerates transformation’

In reporting its half-year results, which saw Revenue at £10.305 billion, down 3 per cent; driven by revenue decline in Enterprise and Global, flat in Consumer, partially offset by growth in Openreach, the telco’s Chief Executive, Philip Jansen, suggested they demonstrate an acceleration of pace in the transformation of BT. “We are creating a better BT for our customers, the country and our shareholders. We’re going further and faster on the UK’s next generation connectivity; we’re modernising BT and bringing down costs; and we’re reinstating the dividend today, as planned,” he stated.

“After a record six months, Openreach has now rolled out full fibre broadband to almost 6 million premises and continues to lower its build cost. Its three largest customers are signed up to the new pricing offer as we see rapid adoption of what will be the UK’s first nationwide full fibre network spanning 25 million premises by 2026. Meanwhile, our 5G network now covers over 40 per cent of the UK’s population and we have over 5.2 million 5G ready customers. Together, our networks provide our customers with an unrivalled level of connectivity.

“While we are serving our customers better than ever, BT is also changing rapidly internally. We have hit our £1 billion cost savings target 18 months early, which allows us to bring forward our FY25 target for £2 billion of savings to FY24. This is all part of creating a leaner BT with simplified processes and improved customer experiences.

“BT is on track and with results in-line with our expectations, we are today confirming our financial outlook for FY22 and FY23. Looking further out, as we pass the peak of our fibre build and move towards an all-fibre, all-IP network, we expect a reduction in capex of at least £1 billion and lower operating costs of £500 million. From these two factors alone, by the end of the decade we expect an expansion of at least £1.5 billion in normalised free cash flow compared to FY22, and that’s before any benefits from increased revenue and further transformation efficiencies. Our progressive dividend policy will be underpinned by these increased cash flows as we move to sustainable growth going forward.”