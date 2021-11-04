Study: CTV tops add impression metrics

Video ad impression mix by destination type remains consistent across the ecosystem, according to findings from creative logistics specialist Extreme Reach (ER).

The company’s latest Video Benchmarks Report, with data from Q3 2021, shows very little movement in impression share by device, indicating that video delivery by platform has stabilised with CTV continuing to garner the largest share.

The report compiles the aggregate performance metrics for impressions served from the company’s accredited video ad server. The data track campaigns for a diverse set of brands across multiple categories.

“Consumer viewing habits changed dramatically in 2020, as CTV became a much larger part of viewers’ lives at a much faster pace than anyone could have predicted,” advises Mary Vestewig, VP of Digital Account Management at Extreme Reach. “Three-quarters of the way through 2021, we’re seeing only minor shifts in the share of impressions across the major channels, signaling that viewer habits and advertiser strategies may be reaching a new baseline. Here at ER we’ve seen tremendous growth in the volume of impressions served — a year over year increase of 128 per cent in Q3 — yet the share of impressions by platform and media type remained steady, an indication that this may be the new normal.”

Key findings in the report include: