Lionsgate to spin-off Starz?

A regulatory filing has revealed Lionsgate is looking at spinning off Starz. Though it is only five years since acquiring the business for $4.4 billion (€3.8bn), the board now seems keen to tap into the booming M&A market.

Vice chairman Michael Burns said: “While we continue to realise substantial synergies from bringing Lionsgate and Starz together, we also see the opportunity to potentially unlock significant shareholder value under a scenario where investors have the ability to value our studio assets and Starz separately.”

Lionsgate reported Q2 profits had topped $7.5 million, back from an $18.5 million loss this time last year. Revenues were up to $888 million, up from $745 million in 2020, while total global subscriber numbers have reached 18 million.