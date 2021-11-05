Portugal: NOS launches Android NVIDIA Shield TV

Portuguese telecom operator NOS has launched the new Android NVIDIA Shield TV and the NOS TV App for Android TV.

The NVIDIA Shield TV features a modern tubular design, designed to sit discreetly behind the TV screen and, being a Wi-Fi box, it can be installed anywhere in the house.

It takes picture quality to the next level by converting HD picture resolution up to 4K through AI. Other features include Dolby Vision Atmos and 4K HDR imaging technologies, voice control, Google Assistant and Chromecast.

The STB is also compatible with PlayStation and Xbox gamepads and provides access to NVIDIA’s GeForce NOW service for streaming games in 4K and HDR.

The NVIDIA Shield TV is delivered to customers with the first NOS eco-friendly self-installation kit.



Subscribers can access a wide range of NOS TV content, including recordings of the last seven days, and access the NOS VideoClub and NOS Play catalogue.

With Android TV 4K, they also get new music content, photos, games among over 5,000 entertainment apps.

The new NOS Android TV is available from €39.98/month with the NOS 3 package, including the NVIDIA Shield TV, while subscribers to NOS 4 get 24 months free use. In addition, all those who subscribe to the new Android TV service by 7 December get up to 12 months of Netflix.