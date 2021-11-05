Survey: US consumers seek TV Everywhere

A survey of more than 1,000 US adults from marketing solutions company Vericast reveals that consumers want to stream Connected TV (CTV) outside of the home, including during long-distance travel on planes and trains.

Vericast conducted the survey to assess consumer behaviour towards CTV. The results indicate opportunities for brands and marketers to better engage with consumers.

While only 26 per cent of respondents have streamed TV during a flight and 36 per cent on long-distance road trips in the past, 50 per cent for each category would do so if device availability and connectivity were not a barrier. This presents new advertising opportunities for brands to spread messaging to target audiences on-the-go through CTV. The study also uncovered an interest among consumers to stream TV on public transportation and in taxis/rideshare vehicles.

“Technology advancements like 5G and broader accessibility in transportation like self-driving cars will continue to increase availability of streaming TV options among consumers,” predicts Michelle Engle, Chief Product Officer at Vericast. “While CTV has been an important marketing channel in recent years, it’s becoming even more critical to omnichannel strategies. With consumers looking to stream more outside of their homes – and new types of connectivity coming into play – brands should evaluate how they’re incorporating CTV into their marketing mix to drive further engagement.”

Additional findings from the survey include: