Survey: US consumers seek TV Everywhere
November 5, 2021
A survey of more than 1,000 US adults from marketing solutions company Vericast reveals that consumers want to stream Connected TV (CTV) outside of the home, including during long-distance travel on planes and trains.
Vericast conducted the survey to assess consumer behaviour towards CTV. The results indicate opportunities for brands and marketers to better engage with consumers.
While only 26 per cent of respondents have streamed TV during a flight and 36 per cent on long-distance road trips in the past, 50 per cent for each category would do so if device availability and connectivity were not a barrier. This presents new advertising opportunities for brands to spread messaging to target audiences on-the-go through CTV. The study also uncovered an interest among consumers to stream TV on public transportation and in taxis/rideshare vehicles.
“Technology advancements like 5G and broader accessibility in transportation like self-driving cars will continue to increase availability of streaming TV options among consumers,” predicts Michelle Engle, Chief Product Officer at Vericast. “While CTV has been an important marketing channel in recent years, it’s becoming even more critical to omnichannel strategies. With consumers looking to stream more outside of their homes – and new types of connectivity coming into play – brands should evaluate how they’re incorporating CTV into their marketing mix to drive further engagement.”
Additional findings from the survey include:
- Consumers see a future with TV streaming in self-driving vehicles
- The study showed a strong desire to stream TV in autonomous vehicles. Consumers anticipate streaming and self-driving vehicles will merge in the future, with many saying if they could stream TV anywhere inside a self-driving vehicle, they would consider doing it through the centre console (41 per cent), on the windshield head-up display projection (24 per cent) or other entertainment screens inside the vehicle (24 per cent).
- Only 37 per cent said they would not consider streaming TV inside a self-driving vehicle.
- Consumers increasingly prefer CTV over traditional TV formats
- 75 per cent of consumers currently stream content at home via their television and 41 per cent currently stream via a smartphone.
- This represents a five percentage point increase over findings from a Vericast survey conducted in February 2021, when 70 per cent of consumers reported that they were currently using streaming TV services and 68 per cent said they were willing to share data with brands to improve their streaming TV ad experience.
- Consumers want targeted marketing while on-the-go
- A large majority (78 per cent) of consumers want to receive restaurant recommendations and 70 per cent want hotel recommendations via ads while traveling to a new destination. This presents a big opportunity for brands to connect with consumers on-the-go through channels such as CTV, email and online advertising.
- Consumers who commute to work are most interested in seeing personalised ads, and recommended restaurants and gas [petrol] stations on their route.
