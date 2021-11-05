Telefónica, Telecom Italia, Claro invest in Brazil 5G

Spanish operator Telefónica was one of the big winners in the 5G auction in Brazil, being granted with six lots of spectrum to operate across the country

The company will pay €150 million for the spectrum, and will operate several lots of 80MHz in the 350GHz band, keys in the development of 5G, in direct competition with Claro and Telecom Italia.

Telefónica will also operate another lot of 40MHz with a nationwide coverage and four of 2.3GHz on a regional scale.

Group Claro took the biggest amount spectrum with a total investment of €251 million. Telecom Italia will invest also €150 million.

Overall, the Brazilian Government received €1.09 billion from the auction.