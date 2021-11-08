BBC licence fee freeze expected

The BBC licence fee is expected to be frozen.

Households will continue to pay £159 (€137) per year to fund the broadcaster’s television, radio and online content, in a bid to to help families hit hard by the rising cost of living brought on by the energy crisis and Brexit.

Negotiations between the corporation and the government are said to be ongoing, but a freeze of up to two years is now the most likely outcome, according to reports.

A freeze would effectively serve as a funding cut for the BBC as inflation is expected to rise by 4.4 per cent next year.

Earlier this year, the licence fee went up from £157.50 to £159.