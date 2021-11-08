BT Sport retains the Ashes

BT Sport has renewed its UK rights deal to broadcast Australian men’s and women’s home cricket internationals until 2025, including the exclusive broadcast of four England tours over the next four years.

Cricket fans will be able to catch England in action as they look to recapture the Ashes later this year, as well as the Dettol ODI and T20 tours scheduled for 2022. All four series between cricket’s biggest rivals will only be available live on BT Sport.

In addition, BT Sport will also show live coverage of all international tours of Australia. After this year’s Ashes, Australia will take on New Zealand and Sri Lanka in a white ball series.

The renewed deal with Cricket Australia builds on BT Sport’s portfolio of cricket that includes exclusive broadcast rights of West Indies men’s and women’s domestic and international cricket in the Caribbean, and New Zealand’s men’s and women’s home internationals.

Simon Green, head of BT Sport, said “We loved bringing the highs, lows and controversy of the Ashes to our viewers in 2017/18 and relish the opportunity to bring our viewers all the action from both a men’s and women’s Ashes in 2021/22. BT Sport’s cricket content has continued to grow since we signed our first rights deal with Cricket Australia, and we are delighted to be bringing more world class men’s and women’s cricket from Australia to fans across the UK.”