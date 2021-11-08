SES adds HD+ IP for Germany

SES has announced it will launch HD+ IP, a new streaming service in Germany that will provide subscribers with access to 50 HD channels and a library of VoD content without the need for a satellite, cable or DVB-T2 TV connection.

Launching in December, the new HD+ IP streaming service will expand SES’s addressable market by additional 20 million households in Germany. The TV-app-based service will be downloadable or come pre-installed on a variety of smart TVs with Panasonic as an initial launch partner.

“Comparable with the current HD+ service for satellite TV-households, HD+ IP subscribers can watch both linear TV as well as on-demand programmes and content without additional or proprietary devices – everything is delivered through the HD+ IP app directly integrated in TVs. HD+ IP will offer over 50 HD channels, including public and private channels, with wide coverage as well as access to multiple media libraries with on-demand content. HD+ IP comes with popular features like an interactive TV guide, instant restart of live TV and more,” stated SES.

“The launch of HD+ IP is the beginning of a new era for HD+ as it gives viewers the choice in how they want to watch TV. HD+ IP is especially important in terms of expanding our base of potential customers to practically every household given the reach of high-quality Internet connections across the country. This is also a milestone for our trading partners as the marketing of HD+ has never been this easy and attractive before,” said Norbert Hölzle, SVP/Commercial leading DACH by SES and additionally Managing Director of HD+.



HD+ IP will be available for owners of new Panasonic TVs through an automatic software update in December 2021. Panasonic was also the first launch partner to integrate HD+ into its TV sets in 2019.

HD+ subscribers will be able to enjoy the new HD+ IP service for free for a month; after that, they can choose between a monthly subscription for €6 a month (via HD+ webstore) or the purchase of a 12-month long extension using a prepaid voucher for €75 (in specialised stores or HD+ webstore). HD+ subscribers can additionally subscribe to HD+ ToGo to enjoy all the functions of HD+ on their smartphones and tablets. Households with satellite reception will continue to receive HD+ via Astra satellites with no change to their high-quality HD and UHD experience.