Spacecom adds Kenya DTT from AMOS-17

Israel-based satellite operator Spacecom has won a contract from the Kenya Broadcast Corp’s Signet DTT service.

Broadcasting from Spacecom’s AMOS-17 satellite, the Kenyan Signet DTT service offers more than 70 television channels plus radio transmissions throughout Kenya and into South Africa.

Oren Tepper, Spacecom Global VP/sales, stated: “AMOS-17’s strong C-band HTS beams improved signal quality and optimized spectrum utilisation so that Signet could quickly and easily upgrade content quality and service levels. For this project, Spacecom’s professional services teams achieved a record migration of Signet’s services with no service interruption. We are thrilled to work with KBC’s Signet team and look forward to a strong relationship.”

Job Karimi, Technical Services Manager of KBC, added: “To further improve of our service delivery, we migrated our satellite infrastructure to AMOS-17, thereby realising huge savings in operational costs. Thanks to AMOS-17’s HTS capabilities, we were able to create optimal link margins to our remote transmission sites.”