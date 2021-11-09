Spain is “unique UHD test lab”

The upcoming 4K-HDR Summit in Malaga, Spain will hear a presentation from Xavier Redón, a senior executive with Cellnex Telecom, who says that UHD demonstration transmissions are now available to “50 per cent of the Spanish population”.

Redón, who is also vice-president of the UHD Spain Association, adds: “Spain is a unique UHD test laboratory for Digital Terrestrial Television (DTT). Never before has there been such an extensive test network in any other country in the world to test Ultra High Definition.”

Cellnex is a European operator of wireless telecoms infrastructure and has more than 128,000 sites in 12 European countries.

Japan’s public broadcaster NHK will also showcase footage from the recent Olympics in 8K at the event.

The Spanish situation is followed internationally by the World Ultra HD Forum, the World UHD Alliance (UHD Alliance), and the 8K Association. In addition, professionals, multinationals, consultants, and experts from the five continents have been interested in the Spanish situation and are waiting for access to the White Book of the UHD Spain association, which will be presented on November 15th in Malaga.