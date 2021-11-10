Successful satellite-enabled 5G connectivity demo

Mobile communications specialist Kymeta and satellite and terrestrial network operator Intelsat have confirmed the successful demonstration of satellite-enabled 5G services on Kymeta’s electronically-steered flat-panel u8 antenna using Intelsat’s global integrated satellite and terrestrial network—the first test of its kind in a mobile environment.
The demonstration, carried out by applied research organisation Fraunhofer Institute for Integrated Circuits IIS, was held at Kymeta headquarters in partnership with Intelsat to help develop 5G satellite communication technology for mobility.
“Our participation in this early testing for the development of 5G standards over satellite is an important step in the next generation of connectivity and where 5G is heading,” stated Ryan Stevenson, Vice President and Chief Scientist at Kymeta. “By hosting these 5G waveforms over the Kymeta u8 terminal, our technology continues to push the boundaries of what is possible.”
“A vocal champion for 5G standards, Intelsat provides critical leadership into release 17 of the 3GPP Non-Terrestrial Networks standards,” added Bruno Fromont, Chief Technology Officer at Intelsat. “Validating the feasibility of 5G mobile communications over satellite networks with Kymeta and Fraunhofer IIS is a significant milestone toward recognising our future vision of an end-to-end ecosystem for a unified software-defined 5G network on a global scale.”
“Satellite-enabled 5G services have the potential to provide worldwide connectivity,” noted Thomas Heyn, Group Manager at Fraunhofer Institute for Integrated Circuits IIS. “Fraunhofer IIS is focused on developing and prototyping technologies that are vital for the future, such as 5G Non-Terrestrial Networks as currently standardised in 3GPP. Our team is pleased to partner with Kymeta and Intelsat to develop ground-breaking developments in this innovation process.”
The participants suggest this partnership between key industry leaders and successful demonstration further validates the ability to seamlessly leverage hybrid connectivity across satellite and ground cellular networks to develop solutions that satisfy the overwhelming demand for communications on the move.
