Telefónica to invest €2.5bn globally in 5G

Spanish operator Telefónica will invest a total of €2.56 billion in its four largest markets – Spain, Germany, UK and Brazil – to develop 5G and optic fibre networks once the main 5G auctions and awarding have been completed this year.

The company has taken three years to complete the award process since the first auction in Spain of the 3.5 Ghz band, gaining 50 MHz for €107.4 million. Fifty-five per cent of all its investment will be destined to Germany with an investment of €1.45 billion for 90 MHz in the 2.1 GHz and 3.6 Ghz bands.

In the UK, Telefónica will invest €524.49 billion for 40 MHz in the 3.5 Ghz band and 20 MHz in the 700 Ghz band and another €310 million for another lot in the 700 Ghz band with greater coverage requirements. In Brazil, it will invest €175 million. In other smaller markets, such as Chile, it will invest €140 million and it plans to bid for licences in Argentina and Peru in 2022.

In Spain, Telefónica has achieved 80 per cent coverage mainly through 5G NSA (Non Standalone), being the market with the highest coverage. In Germany, Telefónica plans to end the year with a 30 per cent coverage and extend it to 100 per cent by 2025.

In the UK, Telefónica is giving 5G coverage to 2010 municipalities with Ericsson as its main electronic partner. In Brazil it has rolled out 5G services in eight cities.