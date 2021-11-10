Viaplay, MGM co-production deal

Nordic Entertainment Group (NENT Group) and MGM International Television Productions have agreed a new multi-year deal to develop and co-produce six English-language original international series for NENT Group’s Viaplay streaming service.

All six series will be shown exclusively as Viaplay Originals throughout the Nordics, Baltics, Netherlands and Poland, with MGM handling distribution in the rest of the world. The partnership’s first two projects will be the productions Billy the Kid and Last Light.

“Viaplay will soon be available in at least 16 markets and unique storytelling is a key part of our expansion strategy,” commented Filippa Wallestam, NENT Group Chief Content Officer. “We are proud of our long-term partnership with MGM and that we are now working together to co-produce series with some of Hollywood’s biggest names. Series like Billy the Kid and Last Light show the scale of our ambitions and will help put Viaplay on the map in our latest territories even faster.”

“NENT Group’s focus on developing premium, global stories through an international lens aligns perfectly with our mission at MGM International TV Productions,” added Rola Bauer, President, MGM International Television Productions. “Strong narratives like the epic series Billy the Kid and Last Light, which will entertain and also address important social issues, will capture audiences’ attention worldwide, and our co-production partnership with NENT Group makes this possible.”

At least 60 Viaplay Originals are set to premiere in 2022. Every year, two major English-language films about Nordic figures and events will be produced for Viaplay.

MGM International Television Productions currently has six greenlit projects in production since launching just over a year ago. The studio also currently has first-look deals with Sydney Gallonde, Erika Halvorsen, Tamara Tenenbaum and Spanish talent manager Ruth Franco.