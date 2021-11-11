Data: US TV spending & viewing skyrocket amid pandemic

While the pandemic peaked dependence on TV for entertainment – forcing many to purchase new subscriptions and devices to get their fix – the 2021 TV Viewership Index by Mohu, the digital TV antenna provider owned by Antennas Direct, shows Americans’ TV investments are hitting a tipping point.

Being stuck at home has driven Americans to depend on (and crave) TV content, so much so that most Americans admit (59 per cent) they subscribe to more TV services than last year.

Highlights from the report include:

Two in five have 4+ subscriptions (44 per cent)

Streaming is still the most popular way to access movies (57 per cent) and TV show favourites (50 per cent), but many (63 per cent) subscribe to both streaming and cable services

TV cravings are so strong that nearly four in five (78 per cent) have subscribed to a new service just to watch one particular show, movie or programme

Most households are spending money to upgrade their devices (75 per cent) and even furnishings (64 per cent) to optimise the at-home viewing experience

Despite record-high cravings for TV, Americans also have record-high expectations for their TV services – especially around price and available content: