Research: Streaming’s advantage grows

Three key trends emerged from Hub Entertainment Research’s latest Conquering Content study, which tracks how consumers discover TV content —and the platforms they use to watch newly discovered shows and movies:
1) Streaming’s advantage as the home for favourite shows continues to grow: Consumers are now three times more likely to discover a new show on a streaming platform than on a traditional network.
At the same time, the percent discovering a new show on one of the other top streamers (Hulu, Amazon, HBO Max, or Disney+) has grown two points since 2020.
2) Exclusive content is a strong driver of new sign-ups: Four in 10 TV consumers have signed up for a streaming service to watch a single show or movie not available on any other platform.
3) FAST viewing has become mainstream: For the first time since Hub has been tracking, a majority (53 per cent) of TV consumers say they sometimes watch content from a free TV streaming service with ads, such as Pluto TV, Roku Channel, Tubi, IMDB TV, and the free version of Peacock.
“Netflix knew what it was doing back in 2013 when it prominently branded House of Cards as a ‘Netflix Original,’” said Peter Fondulas, principal at Hub and co-author of the study. “More than half of TV viewers say that simply touting a show as an ‘original’ makes them more interested in watching, which in turn leads them to sign up for fear of missing out. One burning question is whether viewers will similarly embrace ‘originals’ on FASTs like The Roku Channel (which this year launched a slate of original shows)—or whether those services are fated to be forever associated with older, nostalgia-friendly content.”
You must be logged in to post a comment Login