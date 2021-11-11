ThinkAnalytics appoints Sweet as CEO of EMEA, AP

ThinkAnalytics, a global provider of cloud-based personalised content discovery, viewer insight, and targeted advertising solutions, has announced the appointment of former Cisco, NDS and TiVo executive, Samuel Sweet, as CEO of EMEA and AP.

In this newly created role, Sweet will report directly to ThinkAnalytics Chairman Eddie Young and will join the board.

Sweet will lead ThinkAnalytics’ business as the company continues to grow, expanding its customer base and generating new revenue streams.

“Joining ThinkAnalytics at a time when viewers face an over-abundance of streaming services, content choice and device accessibility is an incredible opportunity. Making content discovery easy has never been more relevant and remains key in attracting and retaining subscribers. Think360 has the potential to become the industry benchmark for deploying hyper-personalised and context-aware services that will result in new monetisation opportunities and enriched audience engagement and I am laser focused on making this a reality,” said Sweet.

“We have known Samuel for many years, since working with him as a partner at NDS and Cisco, and we have always respected his experience and industry knowledge. He is the ideal person to lead ThinkAnalytics at a time when we are growing fast and reinforcing our position as the world’s largest independent provider of content discovery, viewer analytics, metadata and hyper-targeted advertising,” added Young.