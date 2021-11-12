53 Starlink satellites to launch

SpaceX is scheduled to launch 53 of its Starlink broadband-by-satellite craft from Cape Canaveral, Florida on November 12th.

Lift-off is scheduled for 12.41pm GMT/UTC and can be viewed on the company’s web-site.

This is the first batch of Starlinks to be launched from Florida since May.

The booster supporting this mission previously launched Crew Demo-2, ANASIS-11, CRS-21, Transporter-1, and four Starlink missions.

Following stage separation, SpaceX will land Falcon 9’s first stage on the Just Read the Instructions droneship, which will be stationed in the Atlantic Ocean. One half of Falcon 9’s fairing previously supported the GPS III-4 mission and a Starlink mission, and the other previously supported another Starlink mission.

The ocean barge landing will happen 8.42 minutes after launch.