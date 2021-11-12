Mexico: La Liga extends Televisa deal

La Liga, Spain’s top flight football league, has agreed an eight-year broadcasting extension with Televisa worth a reported $70 million (€61.1m) per year – double the amount of the current deal.

The deal to air La Liga in Mexico and Central America begins with the 2024-25 season. Televisa’s Sky Sports channels have held a partnership with La Liga for the last decade.

The new agreement was brokered by La Liga North America, the joint venture between the Spanish league and Relevent Sports Group, and La Liga’s international broadcast partner Mediapro.

Televisa will soon be acquired by Univision for $4.8 billion, forming a new entity called Televisa-Univision.