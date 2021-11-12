Netflix launches Free Plan in Vietnam

Netflix has launched its Free Plan in Vietnam that will let anyone with an Android phone in the country watch Netflix for free, without any ads.

Vietnam is the only country in Asia where the streaming service is trying this at the moment, and the second one to experience the Free Plan, after Kenya.

All users have to do is enter an email, confirm they are 18 or over, and create a password. Once in, they can immediately start watching a number of Netflix series and films including titles such as Squid Game, The Witcher, Money Heist, Kingdom and more.



In a blog post, Cathy Conk, Netflix’s Director of Product Innovation, said: “At Netflix, we believe that great stories have the ability to uplift us, move us and bring us closer to each other. If you’ve never watched Netflix before, the Free Plan is a great way to experience these stories for yourselves. And if you like what you see, it’s easy to upgrade to one of our paid plans so you can enjoy our full catalogue, even more features, and the option to enjoy Netflix on your TV or laptop.”