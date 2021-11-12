SES gains access to new Intelsat depositions

Intelsat’s Chapter 11 bankruptcy court has approved SES’s application to depose 4 senior Intelsat staffers including Intelsat’s former CFO Jacques Kerrest. His retirement was announced back in January 2019.

Others to be deposed include Michael DeMarco (EVP/Chief Services Officer), Henrich Heuer (SVP/Finance & Treasurer until April 2020), and retired General Ellen Pawlikowski (Intelsat board director and member of the operator’s Governance Committee).

Judge Keith Phillips denied objections from Intelsat’s lawyers and ruled the SES motion and the depositions can now proceed.

The agreed timetable, however, limits each deposition to a four-hour period “inclusive of SES-requested breaks”.