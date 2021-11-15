Peacock European rollout begins on Sky UK

Sky and NBCUniversal have confirmed plans to roll out SVoD Peacock content across Sky territories, beginning with a soft launch in the UK and Ireland on November 16th.

Included at no additional cost, Sky TV customers and NOW Entertainment Members in these markets will have early access to a new Peacock destination, featuring a catalogue of original and iconic TV shows and movies from across NBCUniversal, that will be continuously expanded over the coming months.

“The introduction of Peacock content on Sky and NOW will expand the incredible line-up available to all our customers, giving them access to even more of the best entertainment from our partners at NBCUniversal,” stated Zai Bennett, Managing Director, Content Sky UK and Ireland. “With brand new Peacock Originals, must-watch reality and hit library series we couldn’t be more excited to add Peacock for all our customers, at no extra cost.”

“Following its successful phased launch in the US, we are excited to mark the international debut of Peacock content in the UK and Ireland on Sky,” added Lee Raftery, Managing Director, Europe, Middle East & Africa, NBCUniversal. “Peacock provides Sky customers with an expanded catalogue of world-class content, including many of our most popular movies and shows from Peacock and across NBCUniversal.”



Peacock will continue to expand its offering with thousands of hours of content from NBCUniversal and beyond, including popular titles available at launch and in the coming months such as:

Peacock Originals including current series Saved by the Bell, Rutherford Falls, Punky Brewster, The Girl in the Woods, Five Bedrooms, and Vanderpump Rules; in addition to upcoming series MacGruber, Bel-Air, Joe Exotic (working title), Killing It, Vampire Academy, Irreverent, The Innocent, The Resort, The Missing, The Best Man, Angelyne, Ted, and Battlestar Galactica

including fan-favourites such as The Office, Parks and Recreation, 30 Rock, Psych, Superstore, A.P. Bio, The Mindy Project, Will & Grace, Mayor, Young Rock, and Saturday Night Live; popular dramas such as Battlestar Galactica, Monk, Bates Motel, Heroes, Friday Night Lights, 12 Monkeys, Downton Abbey, House, Suits, Quantum Leap, Warehouse 13, The Equalizer, and Grimm; and unscripted hits such as Keeping Up With The Kardashians and bingeable franchises including Million Dollar Listing, Southern Charm, Below Deck, The Real Housewives, and Top Chef Movies such as The Best Man, Bird on a Wire, Bowfinger, Brüno, Bulletproof, Children of Men, Definitely, Maybe, Far and Away, Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas, The Game, Hanna, Hannibal, The Last House on the Left, MacGruber, A Million Ways to Die in the West, Meet Joe Black, O Brother, Where Art Thou?, Out of Sight, Pride & Prejudice, Scent of a Woman, Seed of Chucky, A Simple Wish, The Skeleton Key, Tower Heist, United 93, Very Bad Things, What Dreams May Come, and You, Me, and Dupree

Peacock will continue to rollout the content destination across Sky platforms in territories including Germany, Italy, Austria, and Switzerland in the coming months, making it available to almost 20 million Sky customers in total.