IBC 2021 is on, hours cut

This year’s IBC show is going ahead as scheduled.

The event organisers have issued a statement saying: “Following close examination of new Covid protocols from the Dutch government and consultation with key IBC stakeholders, IBC is firmly set on delivering a safe and valuable event at the RAI, Amsterdam on 3-6 December that will re-engage the industry after a very challenging year.”

The announcement follows an IBC Partnership Board meeting which decided the show can delivered safely and “create the essential business momentum that the industry needs.”



IBC says it is putting safety first, and that IBC 2021 will take place in a ‘protected zone’. A perimeter fence will surround the RAI exhibition centre and all attendees will enter via two check points, at the Elicium at entrance D and at Hall 5. To access the show, visitors will be required to show their Covid status and answer health screening questions before picking up their badge or entering the show floor. Social distancing of 1.5 metres will be in place whilst queuing for the entry check. Once inside the ‘protected zone’ attendees will be able to move around confidently, knowing they are in a safe place.

Travel to the Netherlands also remains unchanged. A number of adjustments to safety and operational protocols within the RAI have been made to provide further reassurance to attendees. This includes recommended face coverings and zero personal contact policy.

The early close of restaurants and bars is due to end on the first day of IBC, December 3rd, but organisers are taking precautions and shifting the show times so exhibitors and visitors can still maximise their show agendas whilst allowing time for networking and dining post show, either within the RAI or in Amsterdam.

IBC 2021 show opening times will be:

Friday 03.12.21 09:00 – 16:30

Saturday 04.12.21 08:30 – 16:30

Sunday 05.12.21 08:30 – 16:30

Monday 06.12.21 08:30 – 16:00

Read the full statement here.