Premier League nears $2bn US TV rights deal

November 16, 2021
The Premier League is nearing the sale of its US television rights for close to $2 billion (€1.76bn), which would set a new overseas record.

ViacomCBS, Disney’s ESPN, Amazon, Fox, WarnerMedia and (current holder) Comcast’s NBC are among the interested parties, with second-round bids due on November 18th, according to an FT report.


Under the deal, which would commence from the 2022-23 season and run until until the 2027-28 season, the Premier League will sell all 38 matches in a single block rather than in separate packages.


