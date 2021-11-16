Report: UK 10th most expensive European country for broadband

Research by comparethemarket reveals that the UK ranks as the 10th most expensive Eueopean country for broadband, and the world’s 39th most expensive country, with people paying an average of £30.99 per month.

Ethiopia is more expensive than any other country where broadband costs around £307.84 per month, followed by UAE at £71.75 and Qatar at £64.85. Looking at the bottom of the table, the cheapest is Ukraine at £4.42, with Russia not too far behind at £5.02.

Canada just misses out from being in the top ten, with broadband costing approximately £46.71, and Australia takes 20th position, at £41.73 a month.