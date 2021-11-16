Spain’s regional broadcasters support UHD

The opening of the UHD Summit in Malaga, Spain, saw Spain’s 12 regional broadcasters reaffirm their support for FORTA (Federation of Regional Radio and Television Organisations) and its endorsement of the UHD Spain operation.

FORTA is formed by the public radio and television stations of 12 of the 17 Spanish regions: Andalusia, Catalonia, Madrid, Valencia, Galicia, the Basque Country, the Canary Islands, Castilla-La Mancha, Murcia, Aragon, Asturias, and the Balearic Islands.

With the direct and indirect entry of the 12 Spanish regional broadcasters grouped in FORTA, the number of public and private television groups in Spain that have already become members of UHD Spain is now 20. The Association held its first General Assembly on November 15th in Malaga.

A founding member of the UHD Spain is public broadcaster Televisión Española, and which holds the presidency of the UHD association in the person of its Director of Technology Strategy and Digital Innovation, Pere Vila.

FORTA stated in its membership application, approved by its General Meeting, that “UHD is the present and future technology that allows Television to compete in quality with other modes of broadcasting, and that will enable a better user experience to its viewers both for the broadcast channel and for the broadband”.