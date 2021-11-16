Vodafone Spain H1: Revenues up, subs down

Vodafone Spain has seen its revenues grow by 2.1 per cent in the first fiscal half of 2021 to €2.09 billion, largely driven by the the sale of phones and devices as revenues per service fell by 0.6 per cent to €1.86 billion.

Low cost offers and promotions caused revenues per service to fall and hit the EBITDA, down 0.6 per cent, to €445 million. The company lost 82,000 broadband customers, now at 3.1 million, and 38,000 pay-TV subscribers down to 1.6 million.

Meanwhile, Telefónica and Orange have taken regulator CNMC to the Supreme Court over charges of “abusive prices” imposed by the regulator regarding the access to their networks for third parties.