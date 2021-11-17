Data: 56% Brits watch SVoD content each week

The take-up of SVoD continues to soar, with 56 per cent of Brits now viewing these services each week, according to post lockdown 2021 IPA TouchPoints data.

The IPA TouchPoints dataset, which provides a 360-degree understanding of British consumers’ daily lives, reveals that since 2018 to post lockdown 2021, the reach of SVoD services (including Amazon Prime Video, Netflix, Now TV, Apple TV+, YouTube Premium, BritBox and Disney+) has grown by 51 per cent, with 56 per cent of the British public now viewing these services for an average of around 1hr 20 minutes per day. This is up from 37 per cent reach and for 1 hour 6 minutes in 2018.

Additional SVoD highlights:

According to the data, the growth of SVoD take-up is being driven by the younger generations, reaching 78 per cent of 15-24-year-olds; 65 per cent of 35-54-year-olds and almost a third, 31 per cent, of those aged 55+ in post lockdown 2021.

Looking at the reach of the specific SVoD channels, according to the post lockdown 2021 TouchPoints data, Netflix commands the highest level at 44 per cent, followed by Amazon Prime Video at 23 per cent and Disney+ at 15 per cent. Meanwhile, Now TV commands 3 per cent reach; YouTube Premium 2 per cent; Apple TV+ 2 per cent and BritBox 0.8 per cent.

While Netflix continues to dominate the SVoD market, the data reveals that the percentage of total time SVoD viewers spend watching Netflix, has decreased significantly over the past few years, from a high of 74 per cent in 2018 and 2019 to 59 per cent in post lockdown 2021 (this measured 65 per cent in lockdown 2021).

Meanwhile, the other SVoD platforms remain constant apart from Disney+ which has seen exponential growth, taking a 13 per cent share of streaming video time, up from 7 per cent in lockdown 2021. Disney+ appears to have taken most of this viewing time and share from Netflix.

Belinda Beeftink, Research Director, IPA, commented: “As technology improves, streaming capabilities increase and programming budgets ramp up, it is perhaps no wonder that the take-up of SVoD channels continues to rise. What is remarkable is the speed at which their overall popularity has grown, and specifically Disney+ which has clearly made its mark on the viewing habits of the Great British public in a very short space of time.



Additional 2021 post lockdown IPA TouchPoints highlights: