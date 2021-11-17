Pushing the boundaries with Cloud-native TV

An upcoming event goes deeper into the cloud, beyond the simple heavy-lifting of video workloads, to examine the new solutions that push boundaries of what is now possible.

Using real-world examples ‘Working backwards from Audience Engagement’ will feature:

1. Executive Fireside discussion with David Travis of Sky – the significant strategy shift into cloud and AWS’s role in enabling new Sky capabilities and services

2. Linear TV/Playout/Channel origination partner panel – what’s possible for linear channels in the cloud and what do customers want

3. Seven.One Entertainment Group (part of ProSieben Sat.1). Their digital CTO speaking on how cloud enabled huge scale to be realised in live interactive TV formats and earning the trust of demanding traditional TV producers

4. AWS Partner SDVI leading a discussion with A+E Networks and Discovery on cloud-native Media factories and supply chains – discussing how to re-imagine a media supply chain when converting to cloud-native.

5. AWS updates on services, customers and capabilities

You can join this live fascinating thought-leadership event free on the morning of November 23rd.