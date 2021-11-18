Smarter Production and Data-Driven Insight

The pandemic has forced the pace on what is possible with creative content production in the cloud. This is just in time to help content providers and broadcasters step up to the spiralling demand for ever more – and ever more creative – content.

In a free-to-attend online event (see below) AWS hosts Sky revealing the ground-breaking work it has done pushing the boundaries of what is possible with live event production.

Also hear Deutsche Telekom and AWS partner ThinkAnalytics, on the data that can be surfaced and how to deploy it to create those vital better content discovery experiences for subscribers.

AWS describes how it is helping media and entertainment companies create content, optimize media supply chains, and compete for audience attention across streaming, broadcast, and direct-to-consumer platforms. Industry leaders such as Netflix, Formula 1, Discover, and Disney use the cloud to pioneer new ways to entertain, launching new streaming services, expanding their content catalogues, and setting new paradigms with audiences for viewing experiences.

You can join this live fascinating thought-leadership event free on the afternoon of November 23rd.

AWS brings 15 years of experience supporting transformation for leading industry customers such as Comcast, Discovery Communications, Disney, F1, FOX, HBO Max, Hulu, Method Studios, MGM, The NFL, Netflix, Nikkei, Peacock, Sky, TF1, Untold Studios, ViacomCBS, and Weta Digital.

AWS recently launched AWS for M&E, aligning the most purpose-built media and entertainment capabilities of any cloud against five solution areas (Spanning Content Production, Media Supply Chain & Archive, Broadcast, Direct-to-Consumer & Streaming, and Data Science & Analytics) to help customers transform the industry. “We saw the industry faced with unprecedented audience demand for new content and a global pandemic accelerating the transition to remote production. For example: