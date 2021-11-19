Paramount+ reports most successful week

ViacomCBS has revealed that its streaming service, Paramount+, experienced its most successful week ever, adding more than one million new subscribers and setting a new record for total signups since its rebrand in the US.

The service also set new records for most hours streamed and highest level of subscriber engagement. The successful week was fueled by the premiere of the family-friendly film Clifford The Big Red Dog; the new original scripted drama Mayor of Kingstown, from Yellowstone co-creator Taylor Sheridan; live NFL on CBS local market games; the highly anticipated CBS event Adele One Night Only; America’s most-watched news programme, 60 Minutes; and Paramount+ originals Seal Team, The Game and the second season of The Challenge: All Stars.

“This week we ushered in a mix of must-see originals, a blockbuster family film and top-tier sports that appealed to the whole household. This is a content strategy we will continue to lean into as we invest in scaling Paramount+,” said Tom Ryan, President and Chief Executive Officer, ViacomCBS Streaming. “The remarkable levels of engagement we are seeing are a testament to the power of great storytelling on the service and the sheer breadth and depth of our content offering.”

New episodes of Star Trek: Prodigy, The Game and the new season of The Challenge: All Stars will continue to debut exclusively on Paramount+ every Thursday, while episodes of Mayor of Kingstown will roll out every Sunday. Paramount+ is also the home of season four of Star Trek: Discovery.

Paramount+ is set to launch in the UK and other European markets early next year.