Atresplayer launches on Apple TV

Atresmedia’s OTT service Atresplayer has been added to Apple TV claiming to be the first streaming service available on the app.
Atresplayer distributes all Atresmedia’s TV channels – Antena 3, La Sexta, Neox, Nova, Mega and Atreseries – both on live and VoD, as well as TV series and original programmes (documentaries and even entertainment programmes), and includes the 7-day access service.
Currently, Atresplayer has 418,000 subscribers with a 45 per cent year-on-year increase.
