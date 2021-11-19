Canada applies for 114,852 satellites

Canada-based Kepler Communications has applied to the International Telecommunications Union (ITU) for permission to launch 114,852 satellites into low Earth orbit (LEO).

The application is in two parts: a smaller constellation of 332 satellites at 600 kms altitude, and a much larger constellation of 114,582 operating in 1152 different orbits ranging between 200 and 1000 kms in altitude.

Both configurations will use S-band for transmissions. Kepler already operates a modest LEO fleet in polar orbit.

The formal application was reportedly made via Germany’s national Federal Network Agency.

No commitments as to manufacture or launch have been announced.

Kepler designs and builds LEO satellites. A recent ‘mission statement’ says: “We are on a mission to build the Internet in space. We want to provide real-time communications to other satellites, space stations, launch vehicles, habitats, and any other space-borne assets. As we work towards that, Kepler is using our existing and emerging technology to reshape the satellite communications industry. We develop groundbreaking technology and provide real solution for global gaps in connectivity. We are passionate about helping businesses thrive in an increasingly data-heavy world.”