NBC Sports extends Premier League deal

The Premier League and NBCUniversal, via the NBC Sports Group, have agreed a new six-year broadcast deal in the United States.

The agreement, which will see NBC Sports remain the Premier League’s official broadcast partner in the US until 2028, will cover all 380 matches every season. The deal also includes the exclusive rights for Spanish language coverage.

NBC Sports became the home of Premier League coverage in the US in 2013. Since then, the broadcaster has worked with the League, growing its profile and fanbase significantly. NBC platforms – including NBC, USA Network, NBCSN, NBC Sports digital and Peacock – reach every home in the country with a television or the Internet, and NBC Sports’ Premier League Mornings programming has become well-established viewing for American fans.

“We are delighted to announce our new US broadcast deal with NBC Sports, who have been brilliant partners for the Premier League over the last nine seasons,” declared Richard Masters, Premier League Chief Executive. “NBC Sports has significantly strengthened the popularity of the League in the United States in that time through its fantastic coverage and promotion.”

“NBC Sports’ Premier League Mornings programming is now a real institution among supporters in America, with fans getting up early to come together and cheer on their favourite club, week in, week out. It’s an exciting time for football in the US and we look forward to continuing to work with NBC Sports to bring our competition to even more fans over the next six years.”

“We are excited to come to this long-term extension with the Premier League,” added Pete Bevacqua, NBC Sports Chairman. “Our Premier League team, led by Jon Miller, has been incredibly dedicated to growing the Premier League in the United States over the last nine years.”

“This new agreement is also a testament to the hard work of production, marketing and other areas of our company, as well as the tremendous partnership that has been established with the leadership and club owners of the Premier League,” he said.