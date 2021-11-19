Research: US 630K Q3 broadband additions

Leichtman Research Group findings suggest that the largest cable and wireline phone providers in the US – representing about 96 per cent of the market – acquired about 630,000 net additional broadband Internet subscribers in Q3 2021, compared to a pro forma gain of about 1,525,000 subscribers in Q3 2020, about 615,000 in Q3 2019, and about 600,000 in Q3 2018.
These top broadband providers now account for about 107.9 million subscribers, with top cable companies having about 75.2 million broadband subscribers, and top wireline phone companies having about 32.7 million subscribers.
Findings for the quarter include:
“Broadband additions returned to pre-pandemic levels in the third quarter of 2021,” said Bruce Leichtman, president and principal analyst for Leichtman Research Group. “The top broadband providers added significantly fewer subscribers than in last year’s third quarter, but had a similar number of net adds as in Q3 2019 and Q3 2018.”
