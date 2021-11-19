Research: US 630K Q3 broadband additions

Leichtman Research Group findings suggest that the largest cable and wireline phone providers in the US – representing about 96 per cent of the market – acquired about 630,000 net additional broadband Internet subscribers in Q3 2021, compared to a pro forma gain of about 1,525,000 subscribers in Q3 2020, about 615,000 in Q3 2019, and about 600,000 in Q3 2018.

These top broadband providers now account for about 107.9 million subscribers, with top cable companies having about 75.2 million broadband subscribers, and top wireline phone companies having about 32.7 million subscribers.

Findings for the quarter include:

Overall, broadband additions in Q3 2021 were 41 per cent of those in Q3 2020

The top cable companies added about 590,000 subscribers in Q3 2021 – 45 per cent of the net additions for the top cable companies in Q3 2020

The top wireline phone companies added about 40,000 total broadband subscribers in Q3 2021 – compared to about 200,000 net adds in Q3 2020

Telcos had about 475,000 net adds via fibre in Q3 2021, and about 435,000 non-fibre net losses

“Broadband additions returned to pre-pandemic levels in the third quarter of 2021,” said Bruce Leichtman, president and principal analyst for Leichtman Research Group. “The top broadband providers added significantly fewer subscribers than in last year’s third quarter, but had a similar number of net adds as in Q3 2019 and Q3 2018.”