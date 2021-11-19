Sky router security flaw

Some six million Sky routers had a significant bug that could have allowed hackers to take over home networks. Apparently, the problem has been fixed – but researchers say it took Sky 18 months to address, according to the BBC.

The vulnerability could have affected anyone who had not changed the router’s default admin password.

“After being alerted to the risk, we began work on finding a remedy for the problem and we can confirm that a fix has been delivered to all Sky-manufactured products,” Sky said.

Affected models were:

Sky Hub 3 (ER110)

Sky Hub 3.5 (ER115)

Booster 3 (EE120)

Sky Hub (SR101)

Sky Hub 4 (SR203)

Booster 4 (SE210)

The flaw in software code, found by Pen Test Partners, would have allowed a hacker to reconfigure a home router simply by directing the user to a malicious website via a phishing email. They could “take over someone’s online life”, stealing passwords for banking and other websites, Pen Test Partner’s Ken Munro told BBC News.