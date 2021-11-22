CNN Portugal launches

CNN Portugal starts broadcasting across TV, digital and social platforms today (November 22nd) from 9pm (WET).

CNN Portugal will be a 24 hour multi-platform Portuguese language news operation. It will be available in 4.3 million homes in Portugal via pay-TV as well on digital at CNNPortugal.pt and across all major social media platforms.

CNN Portugal operates through a partnership agreement between Media Capital and CNN International Commercial (CNNIC), which includes access to content and programming from across the CNN portfolio. Ahead of the launch, CNN has worked closely with CNN Portugal to prepare infrastructure and provide training and consultancy in areas such as content production and newsroom standards and practices.

In a world that is increasingly awash with half-truths and disinformation, CNN has always endeavoured to provide quality journalism built on fast and accurate information,” said Rani Raad, President, CNN Worldwide Commercial. “We tell the stories that affect us all, from wherever they emanate in the world, and we tell those stories without fear or favour. That’s why when CNN reports, it really does matter. In Media Capital, we have a partner who shares these values. With this partnership, we look forward to increasing our presence in one of Europe’s fastest growing markets as well as expanding further into a language spoken by over 250 million people around the world.”

Mario Ferreira added: “Launching CNN Portugal puts our country on the path towards the best journalism in the world. We are doing it now because we believe that it is also our role, as representatives from the private sector, to contribute to a strong, free, independent, rigorous and demanding social communication.The arrival of CNN Portugal also proves the importance of Portuguese media in the world and, we are certain, will contribute to increase the diversity of perspectives and, therefore, to broaden the democratization of information. With this partnership, Grupo Media Capital is accelerating and transforming the journalistic universe in the Portuguese language.”



