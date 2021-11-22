Venezuela offers free DTH

Venezuela’s government is broadcasting 27 national and international TV channels (and 10 radio services) on a free-to-view DTH service.

Conatel, the nation’s National telecommunications Commission, announced the project and described it as “the new way of watching television”. However, although content viewing will be completely free, users must buy a Set Top Box converter ($29) and a satellite antenna ($22).

“It is a solution from Conatel to promote free satellite television, allowing Venezuelans to access it without subscription or cost,” notes the website.

The move comes about as a government-inspired solution to replacing the signals from DirecTV when the US broadcaster removed its channels.

In addition to Venezuelan channels, the portfolio will have the following channels from other countries:

· TV Pública (Argentina)

· Oromar Televisión (Ecuador)

· France 24 (France)

· RT (Russia)

· Televisión de Galicia (Spain)

· CGTN (China )

· Canal Vasco (Spain)

· HispanTV (Iran)