Vestel teams with Simply.TV for advanced metadata

TV manufacturer Vestel and global metadata specialist Simply.TV have entered into a multi-year EPG agreement for all Vestel-produced smart-TVs across more than 50 countries.

Metadata is a known challenge for large TV manufactures and TV operators. The demand is ever increasing for extensive visuals, keywords to drive recommendations, and normalised ID structures linking linear and VoD sources together. Adding the need for flexible API-based delivery at a cost-efficient level, it could look like a mission impossible. Nevertheless, Simply.TV managed to migrate Vestel’s complete EPG operations within few weeks for more than 50 territories with interfaces now powered by rich and consistent metadata.

“We are excited to partner with Simply.TV and we look much forward to working together for many years.” said Barış Altınkaya, Deputy General Manager of Marketing and Product Management, Vestel.



After having onboarded more than 30 TV operators in the previous 24 months, Simply.TV has proven their capabilities in large-scale migration projects and with their advanced AI-powered content discovery product portfolio, Vestel can improve their interfaces and continue to expand to new geographies.

“We are delighted to partner with an experienced, innovative and market-leading TV manufacturer like Vestel” Said Daniel Rühmann, COO at Simply.TV. “Being selected as the best-fitting partner to deliver metadata on a global scale to tens of millions of Smart TVs clearly shows the power behind the Simply.TV metadata systems. We look forward to helping Vestel and Vestel-produced brands to launch their TVs globally”