Netflix acquires Scanline VFX

Netflix has acquired Scanline VFX, the visual effects company that has worked on TV and movie franchises including Game of Thrones, Stranger Things, Justice League, Free Guy, Black Widow, Netflix’s new Cowboy Bebop live-action series, and many more.

Scanline was founded in 1989 and is now led by Stephan Trojansky, a VFX Supervisor whose proprietary fluid rendering system Flowline won an Academy Award for Technical Achievement in 2008. The company has offices in Vancouver, Montreal, Los Angeles, London, Munich, Stuttgart and Seoul, and employs more than 1,100 people.

Amy Reinhard, Netflix VP of Studio Operations, said in a blog post: “We’re pleased to announce today our plans to acquire Scanline VFX, one of the most creative and innovative VFX studios in the world. Scanline is known for its complex, photorealistic effects and expertise in virtual production. It’s also done an extraordinary job of supporting our creators on everything from the above-mentioned VFX achievements to those in upcoming titles like Don’t Look Up, The Gray Man, Slumberland, The Adam Project and Stranger Things 4. ”



“Netflix will invest in Scanline’s pipeline, infrastructure and workforce and continue to support the pioneering work that Scanline’s Eyeline Studios is doing in virtual production to push the boundaries of what is visibly possible […] We’ll also continue to rely on many other studios around the world for our VFX needs so we can continue to ensure that our creators have access to the world’s most innovative tech, and continue to bring the most compelling and cutting-edge storytelling to our members,” added Reinhard.

Completion of this transaction is subject to regulatory approvals and other customary closing conditions and is expectd to close in Q1 2022. FInancial terms were not disclosed.

