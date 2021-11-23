YahSat gains FTSE stock market index

Abu Dhabi-based Al Yah Satellite Communications (YahSat) will shortly be included on a variety of FTSE indexes in addition to its core Abu Dhabi investor listing.

On December 20th the satellite operator will be included in the FTSE UAE Small Cap index, as well as the FTSE Global All Cap Index, FTSE Middle East & Africa Small Cap Index and FTSE Middle East & Africa All Cap Index.

“It marks another important milestone in our commitment to deliver long-term value for our shareholders, while in parallel, strengthening Abu Dhabi’s position as an attractive destination for investors,” Ali Al Hashemi, group chief executive at Yahsat, said.

A week ago a similar move from the MSCI said it now included YahSat as a constituent of the MSCI Small Cap Indices, including the MSCI All Country World Index Small Cap Index, the MSCI Emerging Markets Small Cap Index, and the MSCI UAE Small Cap Index. The MSCI is a New York-based US financial company operating as a global provider of data on equities, fixed income and hedge funds.

YahSat offers multi-mission satellite services to more than 150 countries across Africa, Asia, Australasia, Europe, the Middle East and South America.