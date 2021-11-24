“A crescendo of concern” over crowded orbits

Quilty Analytics, in its latest quarterly ‘state of the industry’ report, quotes recognised satellite business leaders expressing their concerns on the risks to commercial space – and specifically LEO – and the launching of potentially tens of thousands of satellites.
Quilty references three leading executives (Viasat’s Mark Dankberg, SES’s Steve Collar, and Steve Spengler, the departing head of Intelsat), saying their warnings are part of a crescendo of concern regarding space sustainability and the growing risks of orbital debris.
For all those who seek to use and benefit from space, this raises critical questions, including:
“It is unclear whether we have reached a tipping point on space sustainability that will lead to effective action, but industry leaders are sounding the alarm. We expect 2022 to bring further developments, possible regulations, and most likely proposals,” said Quilty.
Quilty also talks about the US Department of Defense and a plan to either buy capacity from existing operators or perhaps even launch its own constellation of LEO craft. Either way, the DoD has a reported $875 million in capacity business up for grabs (spread over 10 years).
Meanwhile, the likes of OneWeb, Starlink, Telesat and other LEO operators are pitching for the DoD proposed LEO business.
Chris Quilty commented: “We largely see DoD’s pivot to LEO as adding to commercial industry demand, certainly for most of this decade. If DoD is able to fully realise its envisioned LEO performance advantages, such an outcome would likely lead in time to a transition from GEO, but we would expect this to play out over a decade or more, with hybrid architectures prevailing over any single orbit.”
