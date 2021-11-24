Amazon eyes NFL media stake

Amazon is reportedly a frontrunner to buy a minority stake in the NFL’s media properties.

The company is in talks with the US sports league with regards to acquiring (up to) a 49 per cent stake in NFL Network, RedZone and the official NFL website.

Whilst Amazon has very deep pockets, a deal is said to be far from guaranteed with a number of media, private equity and tech companies also considering a deal.

Amazon has also emerged as the front-runner to win the NFL’s Sunday Ticket rights, with DirecTV’s current deal expiring in 2023.

Amazon currently has an established relationship with the NFL, taking over the league’s Thursday Night Football broadcast on its Prime Video service from the start of next season with an 11-year deal worth $1.2 billion per annum.