Finecast seals Sky, STV partnerships

Addressable TV provider Finecast has agreed supply partnerships with Sky TV for linear supply and STV for live steaming supply on OTT.

According to Finecast, these partnerships represent a seismic increase of additional reach and improved scale of addressable audiences available for brands and advertisers, which will enable advertisers to harness a best-in-class ‘Total TV’ approach within the Finecast ecosystem.

Available in over 10 million UK households, Finecast’s supply partnership with Sky TV represents a significant evolution of its solution, ensuring that addressable TV enables advertisers to reach audiences wherever and however they are consuming TV content.

According to Enders Analysis, total linear TV in the UK still represents 54 per cent of total TV viewing and Sky’s addition to the Finecast addressable TV platform brings increased reach and scale to all highly valued audiences for brands and advertisers.

Since its launch four years ago, Finacast has focused on OTT on-demand viewing, with the year-on-year growth of TV viewing coming via streaming platforms. The partnership with Sky enables Finecast’s customers to dramatically extend their campaigns to engage even more relevant consumers across the country.

In 2020, STV Player streaming service grew faster than any other UK broadcaster VoD platform and is now pre-installed in over 17 million UK homes. Finecast’s supply partnership with STV provides Finecast’s brand and advertiser clients with the opportunity to reach highly valued incremental audiences who no-longer watch live TV in a traditional format, an instead do so via OTT streaming devices such as smartphones, tablets, consoles, set top boxes and Smart TVs.

“A total TV approach is no longer a nice-to-have for marketers, it’s critical for reach, scale and overall campaign efficiency and effectiveness,” asserts Kristian Claxton, Managing Partner, Finecast. “The addition of Sky linear TV and STV live streaming OTT inventory into Finecast’s ecosystem will enable brands to seamlessly plan and deliver campaigns across the most premium VoD, linear and live streaming TV services using addressable TV advertising to engage and excite consumers to support brands’ long and short-term growth ambitions”

Having announced supply partnerships with Roku, YuppTV, Rakuten and Pluto earlier this year, Finecast’s supply partnership with STV for live streaming on OTT will enable advertisers to drive further incremental reach through Finecast with high-quality creatives on the big screen. In an increasingly fragmented TV landscape, the ability to offer maximised reach and data-driven targeting capabilities mean brands can utilise addressable TV technology for a range of campaign objectives that can be specifically tailored to their needs.

“Finecast’s new supply capabilities means that we can accurately target our audience using addressable across linear, streaming and on demand environments,” explains Harley Ilott, Brand Marketing Manager at eBay. “The addition of linear allows us to drive more scale against addressable audiences across the full TV ecosystem. Being able to launch our addressable campaigns from one place means we have full control over the campaign, able to accurately measure the impact and optimise for further success.”

Finecast is currently working with a handful of brands to better understand the additional performance and impact live streaming via OTT and linear partnerships have on addressable TV campaigns. Finecast will be running these campaigns over the coming months and will release further information later this year highlighting the impact this inventory has on driving incremental reach and scale.

“This is a significant advancement of the Finecast product,” notes Jonathan Appleby, Head of Video & Advanced Products at Wavemaker. “It demonstrates the continued development of Finecast to its core purpose of Addressable TV, allowing advertisers to incorporate Sky Linear with other broadcast OTT supply. This increases the scale possible through Addressable TV campaigns, enabling bespoke audiences to be activated holistically across previously incompatible aggregated supply.”